Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 82 times

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire from large-caliber machine guns 82 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages including Aygeovit in Ijevan district and unnamed hills in Noyemberyan, Krasnoselsk districts," the ministry said.

"The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Namirli, Taghibayli, Shiklar, Garagashli, Sarijali, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar, Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts," the ministry added.