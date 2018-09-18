Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 85 times

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire from large-caliber machine guns 85 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages including Berkaber in Ijevan district and unnamed hills in Noyemberyan, Krasnoselsk districts," the ministry said.

"The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Shiklar, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, villages in Aghdam, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar, Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts," the ministry added.