Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 87 times

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 87 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Tartar district, Namirli, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts," the ministry said.