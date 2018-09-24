Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 89 times

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire from large-caliber machine guns 89 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages including Voskevan in Noyemberyan district, Berkaber in Ijevan district, Mosesgekh, Chinari in Berd district and unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district," the ministry said.

"The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Chilaburt, Yarimja villages in Tartar, Shiklar, Garagashli, Marzili, Kuroptakino village in Khojavand, villages in Aghdam, Ashagi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar, Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavand districts," the ministry added.