Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 90 times

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 90 times throughout the day,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including Berdavan, Dovekh and Barekamavan in Noyemberyan district, Chinari in Berd district, unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district,” the ministry said.

“The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages in Tartar, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashli, Kangarli and Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli,” the ministry added.