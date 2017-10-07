    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 90 times

    07.10.2017 [14:41]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 90 times throughout the day,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including Berdavan, Dovekh and Barekamavan in Noyemberyan district, Chinari in Berd district, unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district,” the ministry said.

    “The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages in Tartar, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashli, Kangarli and Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 90 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 91 times
    05.10.2017 [10:50]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 91 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 126 times
    24.09.2017 [10:10]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 126 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 120 times
    21.09.2017 [14:52]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 120 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 136 times
    13.08.2017 [10:37]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 136 times
    Other news in this section
    06.10.2017 [19:34]
    Azerbaijani, Kazakh Air Forces discuss cooperation
    06.10.2017 [14:11]
    Azerbaijani, Russian military topography experts meet in Baku
    06.10.2017 [11:03]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 104 times
    05.10.2017 [10:50]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 91 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 90 times