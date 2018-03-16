    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 90 times

    16.03.2018 [18:17]

    Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 90 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including Voskevan in Noyemberyan district, Berkaber in Ijevan district, Chinari in Berd district and unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district," the ministry said.

    "The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Chilaburt village in Tartar, Shiklar, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli," the ministry added.

