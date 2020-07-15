Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 91 times

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 91 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, 82-mm mortars and other artillery mounts to escalate the situation," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located in Jil village and on nameless hills in Chambarak region, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

"The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.