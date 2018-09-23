Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 96 times

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 96 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagli and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Asrik Jirdakhan and Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

“The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions,” the ministry added.