  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 97 times

    17.07.2020 [11:37]

    Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

    "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 97 times throughout the day in various directions of the front. At present, relative calm is observed in the direction of Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, our residential settlements are not being shelled, but in general, tension remains," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages in Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

    "The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

    The enemy was silenced by a retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls the operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 97 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.07.2020 [00:29]
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Enemy military barrack was destroyed
    16.07.2020 [19:16]
    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense: Blood bank have a supply of blood of all groups
    16.07.2020 [18:43]
    Ministry of Defense: Military operations in Tovuz direction continue
    16.07.2020 [15:39]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Situation in Tovuz direction remains tense
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 97 times