Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 97 times

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 97 times throughout the day in various directions of the front. At present, relative calm is observed in the direction of Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, our residential settlements are not being shelled, but in general, tension remains," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages in Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by a retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls the operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.