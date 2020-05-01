Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units were suppressed by an exact retaliation fire of mortar units

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles and various-caliber mortars, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar region.”

“The enemy’s firing points were suppressed by an exact retaliation fire of the mortar units of the Azerbaijan Army,” the ministry added.