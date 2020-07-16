Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian tactical UAV was destroyed

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

“On July 16 in the morning, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55", attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Due to the vigilance of our units, the enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed,” the ministry said.