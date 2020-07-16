  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian tactical UAV was destroyed

    16.07.2020 [12:53]

    Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

    “On July 16 in the morning, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55", attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Due to the vigilance of our units, the enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian tactical UAV was destroyed
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.07.2020 [11:06]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 89 times
    15.07.2020 [11:48]
    Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry: Another firing position of the enemy was destroyed
    15.07.2020 [10:59]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 91 times
    14.07.2020 [19:05]
    Ministry of Defense: Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Dondar Gushchu village again
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian tactical UAV was destroyed