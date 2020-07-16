Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian tactical UAV was destroyed
16.07.2020 [12:53]
Baku, July 16, AZERTAC
“On July 16 in the morning, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55", attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“Due to the vigilance of our units, the enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed,” the ministry said.
