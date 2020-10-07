  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian tanks come under their own artillery fire

    07.10.2020 [13:23]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    “As it is known, an enemy tank convoy consisting of 3 tanks, was moving at night from Khankandi heading towards the forward line. However, before reaching the foremost units, the convoy of armored vehicles came under fire of its own artillery units,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    According to the information, one tank along with its crew was completely destroyed by an "exact" hit, and the rest were disabled, the ministry said.

