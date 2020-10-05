Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Beylagan city comes under enemy’s fire
AzerTAg.az
05.10.2020 [18:13]
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
“Currently, the Armenian armed forces are shelling the city of Beylagan,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
