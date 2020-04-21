  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Combat readiness of APC crews is getting increased

    21.04.2020 [17:45]

    Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

    “According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the combat readiness of the crews of Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) and other wheeled combat vehicles is getting increased,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

    “The military personnel consisting of the crews of the APC work out the standards for fire training at the training points of the combined-arms training range.

    The main purpose of training is to increase the combat readiness of military personnel, as well as to improve the skills of managing combat vehicles in difficult terrain and using them in real combat conditions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Combat readiness of APC crews is getting increased
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.04.2020 [16:45]
    Azerbaijani army starts transferring weapons and military equipment into summer operation mode
    21.04.2020 [11:23]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times
    20.04.2020 [10:40]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 30 times
    19.04.2020 [10:02]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Combat readiness of APC crews is getting increased Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Combat readiness of APC crews is getting increased