Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Combat readiness of APC crews is getting increased

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

“According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the combat readiness of the crews of Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) and other wheeled combat vehicles is getting increased,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

“The military personnel consisting of the crews of the APC work out the standards for fire training at the training points of the combined-arms training range.

The main purpose of training is to increase the combat readiness of military personnel, as well as to improve the skills of managing combat vehicles in difficult terrain and using them in real combat conditions,” the ministry added.