    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Commander of Armenian army regiment severely wounded

    29.09.2020 [15:20]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “The commander of the Armenian Armed Forces’ regiment was severely wounded,” Chief of the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

    “As a result of the operation carried out by the Azerbaijani army, commander of the 9th regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian Armed Forces Colonel Artem Pogosyan, was severely wounded,” Dargahli added.

