    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy group is surrounded

    30.09.2020 [10:21]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    “An operation to destroy the surrounded Armenian forces by an artillery fire and clean up the area in the Aghdara-Tartar direction of the front is underway,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

