Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy group is surrounded

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC “An operation to destroy the surrounded Armenian forces by an artillery fire and clean up the area in the Aghdara-Tartar direction of the front is underway,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

