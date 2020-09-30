Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy reserve forces were destroyed

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“The 2nd battalion of the 7th mountain rifle regiment of the 10th mountain rifle division of the 1st combined arms army of Armenia, which was shelled by our troops, suffered heavy losses and urgently asked the command for help,” Azerbaıjan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The reserve forces arriving to support were determined and destroyed by our units,” the ministry added.