  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy’s several military facilities and military equipment were destroyed

    14.07.2020 [11:33]

    Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

    “As a result of strict punitive measures taken against the enemy, in the afternoon of July 13, firing positions, a radar station of the reconnaissance unit, the storage for military vehicles, tank, armored personnel carrier, more than 20 servicemen, the headquarters of the battalion and military infrastructure of the armed forces of Armenia were destroyed by the accurate fire of our units,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The enemy continues to deceive the Armenian public, hiding its losses,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy’s several military facilities and military equipment were destroyed
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.07.2020 [14:22]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Positions and reserves in the depths of the enemy’s defense destroyed
    14.07.2020 [10:33]
    Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
    13.07.2020 [19:06]
    Armenia grossly violates ceasefire regime in Nakhchivan direction
    13.07.2020 [11:43]
    Azerbaijan Army's units attack strong point of the enemy VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy’s several military facilities and military equipment were destroyed