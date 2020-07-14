Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy’s several military facilities and military equipment were destroyed
14.07.2020 [11:33]
Baku, July 14, AZERTAC
“As a result of strict punitive measures taken against the enemy, in the afternoon of July 13, firing positions, a radar station of the reconnaissance unit, the storage for military vehicles, tank, armored personnel carrier, more than 20 servicemen, the headquarters of the battalion and military infrastructure of the armed forces of Armenia were destroyed by the accurate fire of our units,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“The enemy continues to deceive the Armenian public, hiding its losses,” the ministry added.
