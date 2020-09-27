  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Firing points and combat activities of armed forces of Armenia are suppressed

    27.09.2020 [08:35]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    “The firing points and the combat activities of the armed forces of Armenia are suppressed with the interaction of foremost military units, missile and artillery units, frontline aviation, armored vehicles, and other branches of troops deployed in the tensest Tartar-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Jabrayil directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Currently, the Azerbaijan Army is taking retaliatory actions and our troops fully control the operational situation.

    The mass media and the public will be additionally informed about the events taking place in the frontline zone.”

    “We urge users of social networks, electronic media, and other mass media representatives not to use unofficial, unspecified, and biased information in order to avoid confusion among the population and to ensure the safety of our servicemen,” the ministry added.

