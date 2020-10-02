Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Four villages of Aghdam region are under enemy’s intense artillery fire

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

“Despite repeated warnings of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan not to fire at our human settlements, the villages of Hindiristan, Alibayli, Ahmadaghali and Safarli of the Aghdam region are currently under intense artillery fire of the enemy,” press service of the ministry told AZERTAC.

“There are killed and wounded among the civilian population.”

According to the report, there is also a possibility of rocket attacks on Azerbaijani territories from Gorus region of Armenia.

The ministry declared that they will take an adequate retaliatory action.