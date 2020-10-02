  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Four villages of Aghdam region are under enemy’s intense artillery fire

    02.10.2020 [11:34]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    “Despite repeated warnings of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan not to fire at our human settlements, the villages of Hindiristan, Alibayli, Ahmadaghali and Safarli of the Aghdam region are currently under intense artillery fire of the enemy,” press service of the ministry told AZERTAC.

    “There are killed and wounded among the civilian population.”

    According to the report, there is also a possibility of rocket attacks on Azerbaijani territories from Gorus region of Armenia.

    The ministry declared that they will take an adequate retaliatory action.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Four villages of Aghdam region are under enemy’s intense artillery fire
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.10.2020 [14:24]
    Defense Ministry: Armenian army’s supply and combat equipment were destroyed
    02.10.2020 [14:10]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia subjected to artillery fire villages of Barda and Tovuz districts
    02.10.2020 [13:47]
    Armenian Army shells Sabirkand settlement of Shamkir, Guzanli village of Aghdam districts
    02.10.2020 [12:57]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: There was a shootout between Armenian soldiers
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Four villages of Aghdam region are under enemy’s intense artillery fire