    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Helicopter fight training was conducted VIDEO

    20.02.2022 [11:24]

    Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

    According to the combat training plan 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Air Force helicopter crew training was conducted, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “During the practical part of the exercises, at night and in the day time the crews carried out tasks on the area assessment, the flight route analysis and various episodes.

    The tasks assigned during the flight training were successfully accomplished by helicopter crews,” the ministry said.

