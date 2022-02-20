Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Helicopter fight training was conducted VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
20.02.2022 [11:24]
Baku, February 20, AZERTAC
According to the combat training plan 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Air Force helicopter crew training was conducted, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
“During the practical part of the exercises, at night and in the day time the crews carried out tasks on the area assessment, the flight route analysis and various episodes.
The tasks assigned during the flight training were successfully accomplished by helicopter crews,” the ministry said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.02.2022 [18:05]
19.02.2022 [14:16]
19.02.2022 [10:23]
MULTIMEDIA
20.02.2022 [11:08]
19.02.2022 [14:36]
19.02.2022 [12:06]
20.02.2022 [11:24]
19.02.2022 [18:05]
19.02.2022 [14:16]
19.02.2022 [17:36]
19.02.2022 [20:35]
19.02.2022 [15:45]
19.02.2022 [13:10]
16.02.2022 [20:34]
16.02.2022 [13:36]
14.02.2022 [19:27]
14.02.2022 [19:05]
20.02.2022 [14:10]
19.02.2022 [16:25]
18.02.2022 [19:06]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
19.02.2022 [20:44]
19.02.2022 [19:00]
18.02.2022 [20:57]
18.02.2022 [18:40]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
16.02.2022 [15:00]
19.02.2022 [21:19]
18.02.2022 [19:36]
18.02.2022 [16:20]
16.02.2022 [17:49]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note