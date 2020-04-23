  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Mortar batteries perform combat firing

    23.04.2020 [17:52]

    Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

    “According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, live-fire training exercises are conducted with mortar battery crews in training centers and at firing ranges,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Units, performing firing at targets in the depths of the defense of an imaginary enemy, fulfill the tasks,” the ministry added.

