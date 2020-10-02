Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: On the night and morning hostilities continued in different directions of the front

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

“On the night and morning of October 2, hostilities continued in different directions of the front,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

“In the Aghdara direction, our troops liberated the dominant high grounds around Madagiz and control this settlement.

In the Jabrayil-Fuzuli direction, our troops managed to move forward and broking the enemy's resistance, forced him to retreat.

Our troops also control the operational situation in the direction of Murovdag.

From 00:00 to 07:00 am, 5 armored vehicles and military vehicles, 3 military infrastructure facilities, and a large number of enemy military personnel were destroyed.

According to other information, the Armenian volunteers arrived from Armenia to the occupied territories refuse to fight under various pretexts, fearing the intensity of hostilities and heavy losses.

Our successes in battles and the liberation of dominant positions in various directions further increase the high fighting spirit and victorious attitude of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

Additional information and videos will be made available to the public,” the ministry said.