Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Our units maintain full advantage over the enemy in the front

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC “Information spread by Armenia about allegedly shooting down of 3 tanks, 2 helicopters and 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Azerbaijan Army is false and disinformation,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC. “We pointed out that, our units maintain full advantage over the enemy in the front,” the ministry added.

