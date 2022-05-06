Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Pentathlon competitions were held among servicemen VIDEO

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

In accordance with the Land Forces training plan for 2022, military pentathlon championships were held among servicemen, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

Before an opening ceremony, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

Ten teams representing types of troops and formations competed for individual and team championship.

The servicemen tested their strength in competitions on overcoming the obstacle course, shooting, grenade launching, 8-kilometer cross and swimming races.

The main purpose of the competitions is to check the physical and psychological stamina of military personnel, as well as to determine the strong teams.

According to the final results, the winners were awarded with diplomas, cups and medals.