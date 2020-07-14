Baku, July 14, AZERTAC “On the night of July 13-14 and in the morning, fierce fighting continued on the site of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC. “The enemy’s military and combat equipment for various purposes, command post, reserves in the depths of defense, and its forces were destroyed as a result of punitive measures undertaken to suppress the enemy’s activity,” the ministry added.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Positions and reserves in the depths of the enemy’s defense destroyed VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter