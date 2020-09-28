  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Several more enemy military vehicles destroyed

    28.09.2020 [09:35]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    As a result of precise strikes by Azerbaijan Army units, several more combat vehicles belonging to the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in different directions of the front.

    The video footage features the destruction moments of enemy combat vehicles.

