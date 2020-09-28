Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Several more enemy military vehicles destroyed
28.09.2020 [09:35]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
As a result of precise strikes by Azerbaijan Army units, several more combat vehicles belonging to the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in different directions of the front.
The video footage features the destruction moments of enemy combat vehicles.
