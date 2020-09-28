Baku, September 28, AZERTAC As a result of precise strikes by Azerbaijan Army units, several more combat vehicles belonging to the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in different directions of the front. The video footage features the destruction moments of enemy combat vehicles.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Several more enemy military vehicles destroyed

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter