Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Situation in Tovuz direction remains tense

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

“On the morning of July 16, units of the Armenian armed forces again attempted to attack our positions on the site of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“At the same time, the villages of Agdam, Dondar Gushchu and Vahidli of Tovuz region were fired from large-caliber weapons and mortars. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

Currently, there are fights in this direction. Our units control the operational situation.

The public will be further informed,” the ministry said.