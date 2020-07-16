  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Situation in Tovuz direction remains tense

    16.07.2020 [15:39]

    Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

    “On the morning of July 16, units of the Armenian armed forces again attempted to attack our positions on the site of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “At the same time, the villages of Agdam, Dondar Gushchu and Vahidli of Tovuz region were fired from large-caliber weapons and mortars. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

    Currently, there are fights in this direction. Our units control the operational situation.

    The public will be further informed,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Situation in Tovuz direction remains tense
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.07.2020 [12:53]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian tactical UAV was destroyed
    16.07.2020 [11:06]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 89 times
    15.07.2020 [11:48]
    Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry: Another firing position of the enemy was destroyed
    15.07.2020 [10:59]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 91 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Situation in Tovuz direction remains tense