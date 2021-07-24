  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border stable

    24.07.2021 [12:04]

    Baku, July 24, AZERTAC

    The situation in the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border is stable, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defence told AZERTAC.

    “Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border stable
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.07.2021 [02:18]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Downing of an Azerbaijani UAV is another misinformation of Armenian media
    23.07.2021 [22:50]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The firefight at the state border continues
    23.07.2021 [18:35]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army serviceman martyred as result of sniper fire by Armenia
    23.07.2021 [15:03]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Goytapa village, Aghdam district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border stable