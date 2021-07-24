Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border stable

Baku, July 24, AZERTAC The situation in the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border is stable, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defence told AZERTAC. “Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation,” the ministry added.

