Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Six members of illegal Armenian armed group annihilated

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

“On December 27, at about 15:30, an illegal Armenian armed group or a detachment of six remnants of the Armenian armed forces that remained in the territory attacked the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Aghdam (Akaku) village of Khojavand district. As a result of the attack a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Ganbarov Elmir Rayil was killed and soldier Aliyev Emin Suleyman was injured. The wounded soldier was evacuated to a medical institution after providing first medical aid, and nothing threatens his life,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“As a result of the actions taken, all six members of the illegal Armenian armed group were annihilated.

If such a case would happen again, the Azerbaijan Army will take firm measures,” the ministry said.

Leadership of Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry expresses deep condolences and wishes patience to the family of Shehid (martyr). May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace!