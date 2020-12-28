  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Six members of illegal Armenian armed group annihilated

    28.12.2020 [12:10]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    “On December 27, at about 15:30, an illegal Armenian armed group or a detachment of six remnants of the Armenian armed forces that remained in the territory attacked the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Aghdam (Akaku) village of Khojavand district. As a result of the attack a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Ganbarov Elmir Rayil was killed and soldier Aliyev Emin Suleyman was injured. The wounded soldier was evacuated to a medical institution after providing first medical aid, and nothing threatens his life,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “As a result of the actions taken, all six members of the illegal Armenian armed group were annihilated.

    If such a case would happen again, the Azerbaijan Army will take firm measures,” the ministry said.

    Leadership of Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry expresses deep condolences and wishes patience to the family of Shehid (martyr). May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace!

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Six members of illegal Armenian armed group annihilated
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.12.2020 [17:37]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Isagli village of Jabrayil district
    28.12.2020 [15:34]
    Azerbaijani Army units carry our combat firing
    28.12.2020 [13:58]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Birinji Aghali village of Zangilan district VIDEO
    27.12.2020 [20:47]
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistani side
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Six members of illegal Armenian armed group annihilated