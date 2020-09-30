Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The 4th battalion of the enemy stationed in Fuzuli direction was shelled

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC “The units of Azerbaijan Army subjected to heavy artillery fire the 4th battalion of the armed forces of Armenia, stationed in the Fuzuli direction,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. Accordıng to the ministry, the enemy suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment.

