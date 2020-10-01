Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The Armenian army is suffering serious problems in logistics

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

“Armenian military formations suffer heavy losses along the entire front under the pressure of attacks by units of the Azerbaijan army,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

“The Armenian military units located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are suffering serious problems in logistical support of their subunits.

The concern of the Armenian military command is that the logistics officers, fearing to be hit by our units, refuse to deliver ammunition and fuel-lubricants to the foremost units,” the ministry said.