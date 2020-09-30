Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The battle flag and documents of the enemy battalion were intercepted
30.09.2020 [19:45]
Baku, September 30, AZERTAC
“The battle flag and documents of the 193rd separate assault battalion, which arrived to support the 6th defeated mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian army have today been intercepted during the fighting in the Aghdara (Madagiz) direction,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
