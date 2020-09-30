Baku, September 30, AZERTAC The Armenian army’s guns shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces have been destroyed by a precise fire, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy guns shelling the positions of our units were destroyed by a precise fire

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter