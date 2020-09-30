  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy guns shelling the positions of our units were destroyed by a precise fire

    30.09.2020 [13:40]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    The Armenian army’s guns shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces have been destroyed by a precise fire, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

