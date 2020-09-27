Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy is fleeing the battlefield leaving combat vehicles behind

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC As a result of the counter-attack operation of the Azerbaijan Army units, enemy troops retreated and left a large number of armored vehicles on the battlefield, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said. The ministry released a video footage showing destroyed and abandoned Arminian combat vehicles.

