    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy is shelling residential settlements

    09.10.2020 [11:15]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC 

    Armenian armed forces are subjecting to fire the territories of Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate measures against the armed forces of Armenia, the ministry said.

