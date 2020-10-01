  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy resumed shelling of Tartar city

    01.10.2020 [11:19]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    On October 1 in the morning, units of the armed forces of Armenia again initiated shelling of Tartar city, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said.

