    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: The enemy shells Mingachevir and Tartar cities

    04.10.2020 [23:40]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    "The Armenian armed forces subjected to rocket fire Mingachevir and Tartar cities, there are wounded," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

