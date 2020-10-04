Baku, October 4, AZERTAC "The Armenian armed forces subjected to rocket fire Mingachevir and Tartar cities, there are wounded," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: The enemy shells Mingachevir and Tartar cities

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter