Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: There was a shootout between Armenian soldiers

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC “According to the information received, there was a firefight in Madagiz between the soldiers of the 6th mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces, which was withdrawn during night battles,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. “Fear and panic among the military personnel caused despair and demoralization of the Armenian servicemen in general,” the ministry said.

