  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Training courses on forward observation held in artillery units VIDEO

    26.04.2022 [10:19]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, training courses on forward observation are being held with the commanders of fire support groups in rocket and artillery units, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Servicemen study the tactical and technical characteristics of modern artillery surveillance means available in the armament, and the rules for their use. Moreover, artillery scouts are improving their practical skills in detecting target coordinates using optical devices, and in firing control.

    At the end of the theoretical classes, the artillerymen professionally fulfilled tasks on firing at the designated targets of an imaginary enemy”, the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Training courses on forward observation held in artillery units VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [11:20]
    Military unit of Azerbaijan’s Land Forces holds meeting on results of first quarter of training year
    22.04.2022 [13:25]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Competitions for the title of best grenade launcher personnel were held VIDEO
    19.04.2022 [20:47]
    Tactical-special training sessions held with Engineer-sapper units
    19.04.2022 [14:22]
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Training courses on forward observation held in artillery units VIDEO