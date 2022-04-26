Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Training courses on forward observation held in artillery units VIDEO

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, training courses on forward observation are being held with the commanders of fire support groups in rocket and artillery units, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Servicemen study the tactical and technical characteristics of modern artillery surveillance means available in the armament, and the rules for their use. Moreover, artillery scouts are improving their practical skills in detecting target coordinates using optical devices, and in firing control.

At the end of the theoretical classes, the artillerymen professionally fulfilled tasks on firing at the designated targets of an imaginary enemy”, the ministry said.