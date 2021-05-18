  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: UAV crews fulfill training tasks during exercises

    18.05.2021 [10:56]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan Army continues to conduct the exercises with the involvement of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for various purposes, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “As part of the exercises, UAVs carry out air reconnaissance at various altitudes.

    UAV crews also work out issues of detecting the positions and the targets in the depth of the defense of the imaginary enemy and transmitting relevant data to control centers,” the ministry said.

     

