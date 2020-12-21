Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released the updated list of servicemen martyred in the Patriotic War.

The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2802 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the Patriotic War and were buried by December 21.

Currently, work is underway on finding up to 40 servicemen considered as missing and the identification of more than 60 persons, whose identity has not yet been established.

Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public.

May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids in peace!

We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

The list of servicemen who died as Shehids in the Patriotic War