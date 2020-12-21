  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

    21.12.2020 [18:32]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released the updated list of servicemen martyred in the Patriotic War.

    The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2802 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the Patriotic War and were buried by December 21.

    Currently, work is underway on finding up to 40 servicemen considered as missing and the identification of more than 60 persons, whose identity has not yet been established.

    Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public.

    May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids in peace!

    We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

    The list of servicemen who died as Shehids in the Patriotic War

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2020 [15:49]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Garajalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    21.12.2020 [15:43]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Work to improve supply of troops continues VIDEO
    20.12.2020 [11:42]
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister offers condolences to Russian counterpart
    19.12.2020 [17:06]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War