    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

    08.05.2021 [17:58]

    Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has released the updated list of servicemen martyred in the Patriotic War.

    The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2,895 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the Patriotic War and were buried by May 8, as well as 19 servicemen considered as missing.

    It should be noted that work is underway on finding and the identification of servicemen considered as missing.

    May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids in peace!

    We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

    The list of servicemen who died as Shehids in the Patriotic War

