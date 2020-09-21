  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry issues statement on escalation of situation by Armenia on frontline and along state border

    21.09.2020 [11:51]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has made a statement on the escalation of situation by Armenia on the line of contact and along the state border with Azerbaijan.

    The statement reads: “The situation on the line of contact between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops and in the direction of the state border with Armenia is increasingly aggravated by the enemy. Recently, there has been an increase in cases of gross violations of the ceasefire by the units of the armed forces of Armenia, regular shelling of our public settlements, civilians, and infrastructure near the line of contact, the use of larger-caliber weapons, reconnaissance-sabotage activities against the positions of our units, as well as the widespread use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have led to a serious aggravation of the situation on the frontline.

    In all cases, the enemy's provocations were suppressed with the use of the branches of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, and it suffered heavy losses. So, as a result of the actions of our Air Defense units, another tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the enemy was destroyed last night.

    On September 21, at 09:20, as a result of another provocation of the enemy in the Tovuz direction on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Junior Sergeant Mammadov Elshan Ali was killed.

    The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership expresses deep condolences and wishes patience to the family and friends of Shahid!

    We declare that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation at the front.”

