Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases footages from liberated Shaybay village, Jabrayil district

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages of the liberated from occupation Shaybay village of Jabrayil district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the footages.

