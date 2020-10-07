  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases footages from liberated Shaybay village, Jabrayil district

    07.10.2020 [15:19]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages of the liberated from occupation Shaybay village of Jabrayil district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the footages.

