    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases footages of liberated from occupation Talish village VIDEO

    05.10.2020 [12:58]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages of the liberated from occupation Talish village.

    AZERTAC presents the video footages, citing the Defence Ministry’s press service.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases footages of liberated from occupation Talish village VIDEO
