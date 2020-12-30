Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Almalig village, Kalbajar district VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
30.12.2020 [12:22]
Baku, December 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage from the liberated Almalig village of Kalbajar district.
Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.12.2020 [14:32]
29.12.2020 [10:20]
29.12.2020 [08:54]
MULTIMEDIA
30.12.2020 [16:46]
30.12.2020 [11:25]
29.12.2020 [17:12]
29.12.2020 [13:43]
04.11.2020
30.12.2020 [12:22]
30.12.2020 [11:23]
30.12.2020 [10:44]
30.12.2020 [14:37]
29.12.2020 [16:40]
29.12.2020 [11:31]
28.12.2020 [11:26]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
29.12.2020 [10:23]
27.12.2020 [12:01]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
30.12.2020 [12:50]
28.12.2020 [15:58]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note