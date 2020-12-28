Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Birinji Aghali village of Zangilan district VIDEO

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Birinji Aghali village of Zangilan district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.

