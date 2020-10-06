Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Chakhirli village liberated from occupation

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence has released a video footage of the Chakhirli village, Jabrayil district liberated from the occupation. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the footages.

