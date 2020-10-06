  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Chakhirli village liberated from occupation

    06.10.2020 [11:41]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence has released a video footage of the Chakhirli village, Jabrayil district liberated from the occupation.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the footages.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Chakhirli village liberated from occupation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.10.2020 [19:40]
    Defense Ministry: The enemy subjected to fire the regions of Azerbaijan
    06.10.2020 [16:43]
    Armenia creates fake ‘twitter’ account using name of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry
    06.10.2020 [15:33]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry holds special meeting
    06.10.2020 [12:54]
    French journalists informed about Armenia`s recent military provocations
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Chakhirli village liberated from occupation