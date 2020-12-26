Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Chirag village of Kalbajar district VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
26.12.2020 [16:46]
Baku, December 26, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Chirag village of Kalbajar district.
Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.
